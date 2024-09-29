Woodland Trust offers £20,000 project funding for young people across Wakefield who are taking environmental action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Woodland Trust has opened applications for young people across West Yorkshire to win part of a £20,000 prize pot for projects tackling climate change.

The hugely popular youth innovation competition, now in its third year, offers young people the chance to launch their environmental projects backed by funding and mentorship from the largest woodland conservation charity in the UK.

Previous winners have included starting up a clothes upcycling workshop, a campaign to protect ancient trees and wildlife photography exhibitions.

Six individuals or small groups (aged between 16-25) will win up to £6,000 project funding each, along with mentorship from leading industry experts to deliver projects which directly fight the climate crisis.

The top 18 applications will be invited to take part in workshops that will teach them how to professionally pitch their project idea and the finalists will go on to present their environmental innovations to a panel of celebrity judges and experts.

Grace Howourth, head of youth reimagined at the Woodland Trust said: “We need more young people to become advocates for woods and trees and we are excited to be able to open this opportunity again to help fund important projects which will directly address the climate and nature crisis.

“You don’t have to be from an experienced environmental or conservation background or have academic qualifications to enter, as we are looking for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to enter with a great idea that can impact woods, wildlife and people.”

Applications are now open and will close on Monday, January 20 2025.

To apply, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk.