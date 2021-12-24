Expect the best gifts from people called Sarah this Christmas as they're named the most generous people in the UK

The names of the most thoughtful people in the UK have been revealed and it’s good news for those of us with a friend called Sarah!

While Christmas is a time of the year when friends and family come together - gift-giving or the lack of, can sometimes cause quite a stir.

In order to reveal once and for all who the most generous people in the UK are, Funky Pigeon analysed the names and locations of those who sent the most cards and presents in 2021, as part of its annual Sealed report, looking into customer habits over the year.

Having taken a deep dive into more than eight million orders over the past year, the research found people called Sarah not only send the most cards but also buy the most gifts as well.

Those who aren’t lucky enough to have a friend or family member called Sarah will be pleased to hear people named Emma and Laura also made up the top three card and gift-givers.

People called Claire and Lisa were also found to be extremely generous with these two names rounding up the top five. Overall women were found to be more generous than men when looking at all of the data.

The most generous people in the UK (based on the top gift and card-givers in 2021)

1) Sarah

2) Emma

3) Laura

4) Claire

5) Lisa

The research also found stark regional differences when it comes to generosity as well with three out of the top six most thoughtful places being in Scotland.

Despite having a population size of less than 100,000 people, those living in the Scottish county of Midlothian were discovered to have spent the most on cards and gifts per person.

It’s not all doom and gloom for those of us without relatives north of the border though with the English counties of Essex, Lancashire and Kent all ranking in the top four most generous places in the UK.

The most generous places in the UK (based on where spent the most on cards and gifts in 2021)

1) Midlothian

2) Essex

3) Lancashire

4) Kent

5) Angus

6) Aberdeenshire

7) Surrey

8) Wiltshire

It is however bad news for those with friends in either the English or Welsh capitals as the data found people from London and Cardiff were amongst some of the least generous card and gift-givers.

Overall those from the Scottish council area of Perth & Kinross spent the least per person on gifts and cards last year followed by those in London.

The least generous places in the UK (based on where spent the least on gifts and cards in 2021)

1) Perth & Kinross

2) London

3) Dumfries & Galloway

4) Anglesey

5) Greater Manchester

6) Tyne & Wear

7) Cardiff