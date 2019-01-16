Farmer Copleys first shop employee hangs up her apron

Copley’s Farm Shop in Pontefract will be saying goodbye to its first employee when she leaves the business this month.

Julie Green has been working with Farmer Copleys for more than 13 years, helping business owners, Robert and Heather Copley, in the very early days when the farm shop was in its infancy right through to the business success it is today.

The shop opened soon after the arrival of the Copley’s first son, Jacob, so Julie often helped out with the childcare too and this continued when the Copley’s second son, Harry, was born. While Jacob is now much taller than Julie, she is not slow to put him in his place and remind him when he steps out of line.

Julie - who has watched the team grow from the Copleys and herself to more than 60 employees - has been integral to expanding the farm experience, with numerous events including asparagus, strawberries, corn maze and the infamous pumpkins.

She has never shied away from getting involved and regularly dons her fancy dress. However, the Leeds United fan is now hanging up her apron and plans to spend more time travelling and with her husband Alan.

She says she will miss her regular customers, all her team mates and the Copley family.

Julie added: “I really want to thank Robert and Heather for the opportunities and the friendship over the years – I am sure I will visit often so they may not realise I have left.”

Heather Copley said: “Jules will be missed hugely. She is one in a million and we have had a riot over the years, and she has always been by our side. We wish her well and hope she has lots of fun with her new-found time.”