A Featherstone pub has payed tribute to a ‘much loved and respected’ landlord who has died.

The Bradley Arms, in Featherstone, posted on its Facebook page today (Friday) that its former landlord, Paul Windmill, has died.

It posted: “It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of sadness that we let you know that our much loved and respected landlord Paul Windmill passed away this morning.

“He was brave and in good humour to the end.

“At his request the staff will open the pub at the usual time this afternoon and we will keep normal hours.”

Hundreds of customers posted comments and reactions on the post in tribute.

One comment described Paul as “a gentleman from head to toe.”

It said: “This is incredibly sad news. A gentleman from head to toe. Always had a kind word to say to say as well as some dry witty remark on the state of things. He will be sorely missed.”

Another commented: “Very sad news to hear, what a fantastic fella, always so welcoming to all who visited.”

Another said: “Absolutely devastating news. Paul was a brilliant landlord and avid music supporter as well as an all round lovely bloke. I'm so sad to hear this news.”

And another commented: “So sorry to hear this very sad news. He was a lovely man with a great sense of humour.”

Another said: “Very sad to hear this news. A lovely bloke and a great landlord.”

The pub is located on Willow Lane East in North Featherstone, and dates back more than 200 years.