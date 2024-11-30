Featherstone Rovers' one club man Josh Hardcastle ready to give his all again in 2025

Long serving ​Featherstone Rovers player Josh Hardcastle has revealed he had no hesitation in staying on with his hometown club.

​Hardcastle has committed to Fev again by agreeing a new 12-month contract extension.

It will keep him at Post Office Road for what will be his ninth season at the club after he came from the amateur game to play for the Championship outfit.

Originally signed from Featherstone Lions in 2017, Hardcastle has gone on to be a fan favourite with his whole hearted displays at centre or in the back row.

Josh Hardcastle in action for Featherstone Rovers in the 2024 season. Picture: Kevin Creighton

The 32-year-old is keen to go again next year and never considered leaving for another team.

He explained: “I’m really happy to sign another deal at Rovers, I can’t wait for 2025 already.

“I’ve been here my entire career and never thought about going anywhere else, it’s a club that means so much to me and I want to see what we can achieve next year.

“The club has stuck by me and I’m keen to give my all to this jersey and play out the rest of my career here.”

Rovers head coach James Ford said: “It was a no brainer for us to re-sign Josh, he lives and breathes Featherstone Rovers and is such an important part of our side.

“He’s overcome some serious adversity to re-establish himself of one of our most dependable players, who performs to a high level week in week out.

“Josh is a real competitor, bringing a hard edge to our side and pushes people to be better every day, we’re pleased he’ll be going round again with us next year.”

Hardcastle made an immediate impact when he arrived on the professional stage in 2017, scoring 15 tries in his first season.

He has since transitioned to be able to play back row as well as centre and has made more than 170 appearances for the club, scoring 75 tries as well as being one of the club’s most consistent performers on and off the field.

A physical presence on the field, Hardcastle has a relentless work ethic that demands the respect of teammates, coaches and fans alike and is now a senior figure sure to have a big part to play in the 2025 season.