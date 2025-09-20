In the wake of the success of Netflix’s Adolescence, a new project to make Wakefield a more attractive filming destination for production companies has been unveiled.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film Wakefield – a website which will serve as a hub for actors, production companies, businesses, and industry professionals – was officially launched at South Kirkby’s Production Park on Wednesday (September 17).

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, opened the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The website is designed to make it easier than ever for producers, directors and creatives to find what they need, from diverse locations and supporting services, to world class innovative studio space.”

Industry professionals from the Wakefield area have been working to make the district a more attractive filming location for production companies. Pictured is Coun Hannah Appleyard (left), Sarah Marshall (centre), and David Clayton.

“I look forward to seeing the bold, creative projects it will bring to the district.

“This launch is the beginning of new opportunities and new partnerships, creativity and innovation,” she added.

The website contains a business directory which can connect the likes of prop houses, prospective filming venues and locations, and catering services, to professionals looking for those services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also contains a news section with the latest announcements on Film Wakefield itself, as well as filming which has been going on in the district.

The launch of Film Wakefield took place at South Kirkby's Production Park on Wednesday (September 17).

The website also features an interactive map which contains film-friendly locations around the district, with more than 40 already included.

It provides information about what each location can be used for and if it has been featured in any TV or film projects already.

Film Wakefield is the result of a two-and-a-half-year collaboration between Sarah Marshall, Business Support Manager at Wakefield Council, and David Clayton, Director at Policelot – a Wakefield-based props supplier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On why a project such as Film Wakefield was needed, David said: “I’ve been working in the film and TV industry for 30 years now, and I can probably count on one hand the amount of times I’ve been involved with filming in the Wakefield District, and yet I’m always going out to Manchester and Liverpool and London to film.”

“Basically, we just didn’t have quite enough of the infrastructure that we needed,” he added.

David hopes that Film Wakefield will “shine a light on Wakefield” and make it easy for production companies to film in the area.

A longer term goal for Film Wakefield is for the council to create a film office role, which could help speed up the process of production companies acquiring permits for things such as highway closures when they want to film in the area, which can sometimes take months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Lightwood MP said Film Wakefield was a “fantastic initiative to shine a light on all the creative possibilities that there are here in Wakefield.”

“We’re already putting Wakefield on the national and international map when it comes to TV, film and music, and I think we’ve got huge potential to go even more, taking on the likes of London and Hollywood – so forget about those, it’s all about Wakefield,” he added.

The project has been informed by industry professionals, including Production Park, which hosted the launch.

The Park’s core business is in the live music industry, providing rehearsal space for arena-sized tours for artists including Beyoncé and Coldplay, but more recently has stepped into the world of film and TV, with ITV and Netflix producing content there – most notably the Emmy Award-winning Adolescence.

Adrian Brooks, Chairman at Production Park, said there are lots of similarities between producing live music shows, and film and TV, adding that the Park can utilise its modern technology and techniques which it has learnt from the music industry, and apply that to film and TV.

Speaking about the launch event itself, Adrian said: “I think it’s the case this evening of getting to know one another, of getting to know what is available, getting to know what people are looking to do, and seeing how we can make it all fit, and promote Wakefield as a place to come and make TV and film.”