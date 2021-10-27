Fire crews battle industrial unit blaze in Knottingley
Six fire crews helped battle a blaze at an industrial unit last night.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:27 am
Updated
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 9:28 am
The call was made shortly before midnight to building on Hill Top in Knottingley.
They found a single-storey building, which measured around 70m x 30m, ablaze.
Half of the building was consumed by flames, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
They used a jet hose, two hose-reel jets, and four breathing apparatus to bring it under control. A high-powered fan was then used to clear smoke from the property.