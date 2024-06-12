Fire crews called to rescue a man stuck on embankment in Castleford last night
Fire crews were called to rescue to rescue a man from stuck on embankment in Castleford.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.19pm last night (June 11) to rescue a man on Aire Street.
Crews from Castleford, Normanton, Pontefract and Cleckheaton Fire Stations were in attendance.
On arrival crews made pumps and requested a line rescue.
Along with Ambulance Fire service rescued one male approximately 50 years old.
