Fire crews from Pontefract, South Kirkby and Castleford respond to large vehicle blaze on A1M
Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on the A1M between junctions 38 and 39 this morning (Thursday).
Crews from Pontefract, South Kirkby and Castleford fire stations responded to the incident, which involved a large goods vehicle carrying a trailer of glass and recycled plastic, at 11.47am.
The crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels using water relay to extinguish the fire.
Four fire engines were deployed to deal with the incident using appliances from Pontefract, South Kirkby, Adwick and Castleford.