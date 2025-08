Crews responded to a fire incident in Pontefract town centre this afternoon (Friday).

Crews were called at 3.07pm to a report of a fire at a high rise building on Horsefair.

Five crews plus an aerial ladder platform extinguished the fire on the second floor using hose reels and breathing apparatus.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.