Fire incident in Normanton on Monday: Six fire engines tackle blaze on Monday afternoon
Crews attended a building fire on Monday afternoon (August 11) in Normanton.
Crews were called to the property on Ripley Close at 4.26pm.
The building measured 100m x 50m, and crews worked to protect neighbouring commercial units.
A total of six fire engines were involved, as well as one aerial appliance, supporting appliances, and officers were in attendance.
Crews were also supported by Northern Gas Networks, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Police.