Fire incident in Normanton on Monday: Six fire engines tackle blaze on Monday afternoon

By Catherine Gannon
Published 12th Aug 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 09:35 BST
Crews attended a building fire on Monday afternoon (August 11) in Normanton.

Crews were called to the property on Ripley Close at 4.26pm.

The building measured 100m x 50m, and crews worked to protect neighbouring commercial units.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of six fire engines were involved, as well as one aerial appliance, supporting appliances, and officers were in attendance.

Crews were also supported by Northern Gas Networks, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and West Yorkshire Police.

Related topics:NormantonYorkshire Ambulance ServiceWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice