Fire that gutted Ossett businesses 'was electrical'

Firefighters battled through the night to dampen the blaze that broke out at the industrial units off Dale Street, Ossett last month.

Flames reached more than 20 feet high and plumes of smoke could be seen for miles.

Following an investigation, the conclusion was that it was accidental electrical fire.

The blaze ruined two businesses.

Benjy Bush, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Bradford District Commander said “Accidents like this can act as a reminder to businesses and households to take care around electrical safety."

Crews were called to Dale Street at 8.18pm on Wednesday, January 19 after buildings at Nova Scotia Works went up in flames.

Reports suggest explosions were heard before fire gripped the building. They arrived to find the building completely consumed by flames.

An aerial ladder was used to help fight the flames, although efforts were hampered due to poor water supplies in the area.

The morning after the fire.

A concrete factory and a car workshop were destroyed in the fire.