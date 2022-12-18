Nathan Collins, 22, from Swillington, was integral in the England team scoring an epic 62-48 win over France in the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final in November.

The Leeds Rhinos player was born with dwarfism and has played rugby since the age of ten. In the 2022 season, Nathan scored six tries and 32 goals.

He and his England captain teammate Tom Halliwell were welcomed back to his old stomping ground where they brought the World Cup trophy with them and held a Q&A session to Year 8 students.

Former St Wilfreds student Nathan Collins, of England, poses with the World Cup Trophy following the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final match between France and England in November 2022. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC

A spokesperson for the school, said: “We were delighted to welcome back our very own ex-student and Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup winner Nathan Collins.

"Nathan and his England Captain team-mate Tom Halliwell came to visit us and brought the actual World Cup trophy with them

"Nathan and Tom held a Q&A session in the Year 8 assembly, visited various areas of school and discussed their achievement with us.

"They were given a suitably heroic welcome to school; it’s safe to say that we’re extremely proud of Nathan’s sporting achievements.

"England’s Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup team truly were world-beaters throughout the whole tournament.

"Their performances were an outstanding demonstration of athleticism, determination and exceptional commitment.

"Having to beat Australia ensured they had a tough road along the way and the final against France was an epic game.

“Well done to England for winning the World Cup; especially to our very own Nathan Collins!”

Tom Halliwell of England lifts the World Cup Trophy following the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup Final match between France and England at Manchester Central on November 18, 2022. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC