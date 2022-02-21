Four adults and two dogs trapped in three storey Allerton Bywater house due to flooding
Emergency services dramatically rescued four adults and two dogs from a home surrounded by flood water on Monday morning.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Barnsdale Road, Allerton Bywater shortly before 7am.
The occupants had been trapped inside the three story house by flood water, the fire service said.
They were rescued by specialist water rescue teams using powered boats.
Crews attended from Rothwell, Bingley and Rastrick.
