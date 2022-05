Crews were called to the two-storey mid-terrace house on Smeaton Road in Upton at 2.40am this morning, Thursday, May 19, to reports of a kitchen fire.

The firefighters from Pontefract and South Kirkby used hose reel jets to bring the flames under control and ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.

The ambulance checked over the four children, but there were no injuries reported.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smeaton Road, Upton.