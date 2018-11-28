Free Christmas parking for shoppers in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Shoppers can take advantage of free parking in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract in December.

Wakefield Council will launch the initiative on Thursday, December 6 to encourage people to do their Christmas shopping in the three areas.

Shoppers will be able to park their car free of charge after 3pm every Thursday. Free spaces will be available at council-owned car parks and on-street parking spaces. The pay and display car park at Tesco’s, on Stuart Road, Pontefract, will also be free, as will Morrisons across the road.

Signs will be displayed on, or next to, parking payment machines to remind people of the dates, which are December 6, 13, 20, and 27.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “We are committed to doing all we can to support local retailers and residents during the Christmas shopping period.

“We want to make it easier and more affordable for people to shop locally and I hope people will make the most of this offer and contribute to the local economy.”

The free parking does not include privately owned car parks, Merchant Gate multi-story or Pugneys and Newmillerdam Council car parks.

A full list of the car parks can be found at www.wakefield.gov.uk/carparks.