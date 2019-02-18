Glasshoughton £6m link road: 'Simple solution to ease congestion - stop building everything at Junction 32'

You've been having your say to the approved plan for a £6m link road at Glasshoughton.

It is hoped the new road will ease congestion around the Junction 32 shopping centre area.

The new 1.2km road, which will be paid for with West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund cash, will run from Whistler Drive and link with Flass Lane and the M62.

It will provide an alternative route around Xscape and Junction 32.

But you, our readers, took to Facebook to give your views, the majority of which believe it will not make one bit of difference.

Here's what readers have been saying:

Joanne Hairsine: "Simple solution to ease congestion Stop building everything at Junction 32! Only going to get worse when new leisure centre gets built next to Pontefract race course!"

Elaine Wilson Burkinshaw: "Just another by pass so they can build more houses."

Luke Sellers: "Won't make a difference...new road, opens new land, opens more development."

Christopher Hudson: "How about posting a map. Will there be another retail park with a starbucksgreggscosta bpaldi etc?"

Paul England: "Not sure it will ease any congestion as the new development for the Cas ground hasn’t started yet and the leisure facilities near Pontefract Park."

Neil Graham: "It'll be another brilliantly planned, complete waste of moneyjust like the Eastern "Relief" Road."

Richard Sullivan: "Haha relief road. That old chestnut. Just an excuse to open up green belt for development. £££."

Andy Massey: "How many link roads do we need?"

Andrew Whiteley: "Half the problem is down to no parking places. Build another level on one of the car parks and congestion will ease."

Nick Spriggs: "The bypass links the new housing estate to the new car dealership. So those that bought a house on a quiet estate are going to get a shock."

Russell Oakley: "Road to build more houses. Ease congestion - stop building leisure retail around junction 32. Build a small road around back of college so not as much traffic gets stuck at pedestrian crossing between the college and Asda."

Gary Baker: "There is no congestion at Glasshoughton apart from the mayhem caused by the pedestrian crossing lights between Asda and the College. 50 cars stood waiting whilst a constant flow of students wander across the road stuffing Ginsters pasties into their faces!"