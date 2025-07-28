'He is much loved and will always be remembered': Funeral details announced for teen who died in Hemsworth scooter crash
Details for the funeral of Khayos Blakey, a teenager who died in a scooter crash in Hemsworth in July, have been announced.
Khayos’s funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 6 at 12pm, at All Saint’s Church in Pontefract.
This will be followed by the committal at Castleford Cemetery.
A reception will then be held at The Chequerfield in Pontefract.
The funeral announcement said the family has “asked that there be no formal dress code; people are welcome to wear casual clothes, tracksuits or bright colour.”
It added: “He is much loved and will always be remembered.”
A balloon release in memory of Khayos is also planned for Saturday, August 2 at 6pm at Pontefract Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.