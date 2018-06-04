Revealed: School hygiene ratings in the Wakefield district

Ever wondered what the hygiene rating was at your child’s school?

Keeping children safe and healthy is an important part of a school’s responsibility.

Revealed: Fourteen Wakefield eateries with a food hygiene rating of 0 or 1 star

The hygiene scores are taken from public records published by the Food Standards Agency http://www.food.gov.uk/.

The scores were correct as of June 2018 - although some premises may have been re-inspected since records were last updated.

Food hygiene: The lowest rated restaurants, shops, takeaways and residential homes in Wakefield

The website is run by the government, and states: “The food hygiene rating or inspection result given to a business reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection or visit by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.​“​

Here’s what the scores stand for:

0 – urgent improvement is required 1 – major improvement is necessary

2 – some improvement is necessary

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

4 – hygiene standards are good

5 – hygiene standards are very good.