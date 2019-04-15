Vet issues warning at 'vicious' shooting of cat in Wakefield

A vet has spoken out after the “cruel and vicious” shooting of a cat in Wakefield.

The distressed cat was taken to Calder Vets’ practice in Westgate with a pellet embedded in his left flank, behind his left foreleg.

Vet Aimee Hesketh sedated him and took x-rays to check for any other pellets, which thankfully confirmed there were no other injuries.

She then performed surgery to remove the pellet and the cat has since made a full recovery.

Aimee has spoken out about the severity of the consequences of such an act, both for the cat and for the offender.

She said: “This was a cruel and vicious act against a defenceless animal and had the potential to be far more serious for the cat.

“Sadly, it is not uncommon to have cats brought to us after they have been shot.

“Not only are the people who do this causing suffering to the animal, or possibly much worse, but they are also committing a criminal offence.”

Under the Animal Welfare Act, anyone who shoots a domestic cat is liable to be charged with causing unnecessary suffering and prosecuted.

The penalty if found guilty can include a prison sentence or an unlimited fine.

For more information about Calder Vets, which has 13 practices across South and West Yorkshire, visit www.caldervets.co.uk.