Is the roadmap still working in Wakefield? Here are the 12 areas where Covid infections rose in the second week of May as drinkers returned to pubs

And although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, the so-called Indian variant is fast becoming a cause of concern for the Government with infections identified across the UK.

There are fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new variant.

The latest figures show 12 out of 45 neighbourhoods saw an increase in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week of May.

Now with gyms, bars and restaurants also open to customers again, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between May 7 and May 14.

1. Wakefield Central Wakefield Central has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 17 per cent, from 68.9 to 80.4.

2. Airedale Airedale has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 20 per cent, from 62.7 to 72.5.

3. Ossett West Ossett West has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by33 per cent, from 39.9 to 53.2.

4. Netherton and Middlestown Netherton and Middlestown has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 67 per cent, from 50.8 to 84.6.