Jurassic Wakefield! Dinosaurs are back for another bite at Trinity Walk
Deep under Trinity Walk, scientists have begun the DNA extraction process in secure underground labs and are now working on what they believe will be new prehistoric creations.
Three dinosaur eggs were grown and TACT (Trinity Animal Control Team) officers have been trained, ready to supervise controlled public access meet and greets with the animals this summer holidays.
Now, visitors to Trinity Walk are able to come face-to-face with the giant moving Walkersaurus-rex dinosaur and the two baby dinos this summer holidays for free until Saturday, August 31.
Look out for Trinity Animal Control Team officers and the dinosaur creations every Thursday, Friday and Saturday here throughout the summer school holidays.
They will be out and about at various intervals from 11am to 3pm each day. The Walkersaurus-rex will be out for around 20 minutes per hour near Costa and the babies will be with their TACT keepers in various locations around the centre.
DINO WALK DISCOVERY DIG
Get your little ones hunting for fossilised dinosaur bones in the Discovery Dig area near Give Box, around the corner from The Entertainer toy shop and at the top of the main escalators.
Budding archaeologists can grab a brush and start dusting to discover the bones of these majestic beasts.
It’s totally free, but requires adult supervision at all times and used at own risk – see terms further below before enjoying this experience.
DINO FACE PAINTING ZONE
Kids can enjoy free face painting every Friday and Saturday on events days 11am to 3pm.
Dino-rific options and classics will be on offer.
