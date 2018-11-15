KFC and Costa Coffee plans at former market site could create 60 jobs

A KFC and Costa Coffee could be coming to Hemsworth and bring with it the promise of 60 jobs, if plans are approved.

A planning application has been submitted to build a restaurant and cafe, both with drive-through facilities on the former outdoor market site on the corner of Kirkby Road and Southmoor Road.

The old Hemsworth outdoor market which could be developed as a KFC and Costa Coffee. Picture Scott Merrylees

The application has been submitted by the Adil Group, a London-based firm which operate franchise businesses with leading brands including KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell and Costa Coffee.

Drawings for KFC and Costa are included in the draft plans for Hemsworth.

It is estimated that the restaurant would generate 45 jobs, 20 of which would be full time, while the coffee shop could create 15 jobs, seven of which would be full time.

The plans show car park space for 50 vehicles and racks for 29 bicycles, as well as the two single-storey businesses on the 0.48 hectare triangle-shaped section of land.

There will be outdoor seating provided and two vehicle exits and entrances on both the Kirkby Road and Southmoor Road side of the land.

The coffee shop would open from 6am to 8pm, and the KFC from 10am until 11pm.

Planning permission was granted in 2015 to move the outdoor market to Market Street, and the land has been left largely untouched.

Hemsworth ward councillor Pauline Kitching has cautiously welcomed the plans which were only submitted to Wakefield Council last week.

She said: “I welcome it from the point of view that it will create a lot of jobs and will bring people into the town centre, but I’m sure as it goes through the planning stages they will look at all the toing and froing.

“I’m sure the younger generations will welcome it but there are things that need to be looked at, like traffic.

“It’s good that the site being looked at before it becomes even more dilapidated.”