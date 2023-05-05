King Charles is inspiration for a right royal cheese produced by Castleford cheesemongers marking 25th anniversary
Castleford cheese wholesaler Cryer & Stott is about to crown a milestone in business with a right royal creation to mark its silver anniversary.
Cryer & Stott, the family run Allerton Bywater company, reaches its 25th anniversary this month – and is celebrating the achievement by produced a bespoke cheese to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
This cheese is called King Charles III and is made with Cheddar, black truffle, and the King’s favourite mushrooms.
Jemma Ladwitch, Business Development Manager at Cryer & Stott, said: “After a little bit of research, we discovered that King Charles favourite dish is mushroom risotto made using the finest mushrooms sourced from the Balmoral Estate.
"Taking inspiration, we’ve sourced an Isle of Kintyre mature cheddar & blended it with luxurious black truffle.
“The cheese is then hand wrapped in cheesecloth & painted in butter to retain the moisture before being placed in our maturing room to develop a bloomy natural rind. A one-of-a-kind cheese with the great full flavour of an artisan cheddar plus the unique quality that only truffles can add!”
The cheese has already proved a hit among customers, causing the business to make it a staple within its stores.
"Due to it being such a popular cheese among our customers we've decided to make it a mainstay in our portfolio of artisan cheeses,” Jemma added.
The unique cheese marks an impressive year for the company, with Cryer & Stotts’ official 25th anniversary taking place on Saturday May 13, a week after the coronation.
Back in 1998, owner, Richard Holmes opened his first cheese shop in Wakefield Market with his wife Clare where they sold cheese, meat, and eggs.
Fast forward to the noughties, and Richard and Clare had opened two Cryer & Stott shops in Castleford and Pontefract, plus a wholesale business.
The business continued to thrive, with them suppling 12-tonnes of cheese to the London Olympics and being named Wholesaler of the Year in 2012.
The pair were also invited to showcase a Yorkshire Cheese Stack in Paris at the British Embassy as well as the company being asked to create a special cheese for a state visit by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2014.
In honour of the company’s success, and to celebrate 25 years of Cryer & Stott, Richard was awarded an MBE for Services to the British Food Industry earlier this year.