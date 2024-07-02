Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four West Yorkshire fire stations responded to reports of a fire in a derelict building in the Knottingley area yesterday.

The fire happened on the ground floor of a two storey derelict building on Womersley Road in Knottingley.

Two West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service engines initially responded to reports of a blaze in the building at 3.14pm yesterday.

On arrival, an additional two fire engines were called to assist with the fire.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon (July 1) in the Knottingley area.

The incident required the assistance of Pontefract, Castleford, Normanton and South Kirkby fire stations.

The fire service said the derelict building on Wormersley Road in Knottingley measures approximately 70m by 30m.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said a total of four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.