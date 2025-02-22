Local student creates winning speed awareness sign for popular housing development in Pontefract

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 14:00 BST

A pupil at St Giles CofE Academy has been named the winner in a competition to encourage Pontefract drivers to take care behind the wheel.

Housebuilder, Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, asked the pupils to design a speed awareness sign that could be installed at its nearby Ember Mews development, in Princes Drive.

Eight-year-old Alice’s design was chosen as the winner after all the children at the academy, on Skinner Lane, were given the opportunity to enter.

Alice was awarded a £50 gift voucher and will also have the opportunity to see her design come to life when it is installed at the development.

Alice with her creative speed awareness design.
Alice with her creative speed awareness design.

Linda Houchin, Safeguarding and Inclusion officer at St Giles, said: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey for giving our pupils the opportunity to take part in this speed design competition.

"It is a great way for our children to feel that they can have an impact on their local area, helping to make it safer, especially when walking to school.

“The standard of the entries was extremely high, and we are very proud of Alice and excited to see her design go up at this development.

"The competition has taught the pupils a vital lesson about road safety and how important it is to encourage parents and other drivers to drive safely on our roads.””

The winning design will be installed at the nearby Ember Mews housing development, in Pontefract.
The winning design will be installed at the nearby Ember Mews housing development, in Pontefract.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “The children showed great imagination and a real understanding of how to get their speed awareness message across.

"We hope this sign will encourage people to slow down in the area and keep the children safe, especially on their way to school.”

