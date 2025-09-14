Leading horticultural businesses have joined forces to create a therapeutic outdoor space at the soon-to-open Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

The space has been designed alongside patients and families, and features a circular walkway, sensory planting, “grow your own” plots and sociable spaces where people can sit, chat or listen to live music.

Businesses have provided turf, soils, trees and thousands of plants, many at discounted prices or as donations, to create the space.

Hannah Thompson, Associate Director at Re-form Landscape Architecture – which coordinated the project with landscape contractor Gavin Jones – said its aim was to create “more than just a garden.”

She said: “Being entrusted with the landscape architecture for the Rob Burrow Centre was a profound responsibility.

“Our design process was deeply collaborative, rooted in listening to the experiences of patients, families and clinical teams.

"We wanted to create more than just a garden, we aimed to design a sanctuary that extends the Centre’s compassionate care into the outdoors, offering a space for quiet reflection, family connection and moments of peace.

“It is a privilege to help shape a place that will offer comfort and hope for years to come.”

Ricky Whiteman, Head of Estimating (North) at Gavin Jones, said: “Rob is a hero to so many, and by joining forces we’ve been able to support this incredible cause with expertise and materials supplied for the greater good.

“Personally, with rugby league running in my family, it’s a privilege to help create such a meaningful space.”

The garden’s northern entrance will be framed with woodland-style planting and new trees supplied by Van den Berk.

Tom Owen of Van den Berk Nurseries said: “Our involvement was about creating a complete package of support from local and European nurseries.

“The trees have been carefully tagged and selected to reflect the vision of re-form and the Burrow family.

“For us, it was about making sure this centre has the very best landscape setting, delivered at the very best value.”

Turf and soil supplier Lindum Turf will supply its premium Festival LT8 turf to create durable lawns and its award-winning wildflower turf to support biodiversity and pollinators.

A spokesperson for Lindum Turf said: “We’re proud to be supplying our Festival turf and wildflower turf to such an inspiring project.

"Being part of a scheme that reflects compassion, resilience and community spirit is a real honour.”

Johnsons Nurseries has supplied almost 6,000 plants, and Green-tech has delivered more than 900 tonnes of soil and a wide range of landscaping materials.

Richard Gill, Sales Director of Green-tech, commented: “This was a project we knew we wanted to support.

"Supplying soils, composts and tree-planting essentials may sound like the practical detail, but it’s these foundations that will help the gardens thrive as a space of comfort and support for patients and families.”

The centre has been funded by a £6.8m fundraising appeal and will be based at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

It will open later this year, housing all specialist services under one roof and providing state-of-the-art facilities for patients, families and staff.