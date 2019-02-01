Morrisons fruit and veg damaged after 'roof collapse' at warehouse

Supermarket chain Morrisons found itself struggling to deliver enough fresh food to customers after a roof collapsed at one of its distribution centres overnight.

Customers were told that their online orders could not be fully completed due to a shortage of fruit and veg caused by the incident, and some stores also went short of grocery deliveries.

Morrisons have six logistics bases across the country, the nearest being at Junction 41 in Wakefield and Stockton-on-Tees. They have not confirmed which site was affected.



An email sent from the Morrisons.com team to customers stated:-

"We're really sorry to let you know that due to unforeseen circumstances in one of our distribution centres overnight we may not be able to fulfill the fresh fruit and veg part of your order today.

"We are still planning to deliver your order as normal however in some instances you may see more substitutions and missing items than usual."

The Bradford-based chain later confirmed that a burst pipe had damaged the roof of the warehouse, causing a partial collapse.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: "A burst pipe affected some roof panels in our warehouse. Some of our fruit and vegetables were damaged and could not be sent to a handful of stores. We hope to replenish these stocks later today and thank our customers for their patience."