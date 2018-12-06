Morrisons launch wonky sprout range in time for Christmas

Morrisons have today announced its stores will be selling wonky sprout stalks for the first time in the run up to Christmas.

The wonky stalks contain more than 50 sprout buttons and will be available to buy in stores across Yorkshire, for the bargain price of just 75p each.

The wonky stalks contain more than 50 sprout buttons and cost just 75p.

READ: The best booze offers in supermarkets leading up to Christmas



At 30cm long, the new wonky sprout stalks have are much shorter than usual, with regular stalks typically measuring up to 75cm in length.

The sprouts at the top measure just 2cm in diameter, making them the perfect size for youngsters, while those at the bottom are more adult sizes at nearly 4cm across.

The move to sell the wonky range aims to help shoppers with the rising costs of Christmas and to help British farmers whose crops have been affected by the unseasonably hot and dry weather earlier this year.

READ: Free parking in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract starts today for Christmas shoppers



It has been a difficult year for the British sprout harvest, with sprout fields receiving just 75 per cent of their required annual rainfall and being subjected to temperatures of up to nine degrees hotter than normal.

Michael Weightman, sprout buyer at Morrisons, said: "Apart from being a little short, our wonky sprouts have exactly the same taste and nutritional benefits as normal sprouts.

"Whether you love them or hate them, we know sprouts are an important part of Christmas dinners up and down the country.

"We hope that by selling whole crops of sprouts - not just the 'perfect' ones - we can do our bit to support British farmers and reduce food waste this Christmas."