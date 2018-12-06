Free parking in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract starts today for Christmas shoppers

Parking in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract will be free to afternoon shoppers starting today.

Shoppers will be able to park their car free of charge after 3pm every Thursday.

Free spaces will be available in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, at Council owned car parks and on-street parking spaces. The pay and display car park at Tesco, on Stuart Road, will also be free, as will the Morrisons across the road.

Signs will be displayed on, or next to, parking payment machines to remind people of the dates, which are December 6, 13, 20 and 27 .

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport and Highways said: “We are committed to doing all we can to support local retailers and residents during the Christmas shopping period.

“We want to make it easier and more affordable for people to shop locally and I hope people will make the most of this offer and contribute to the local economy.”

The free parking does not include privately owned car parks, Merchant Gate multi-story or Pugneys and Newmillerdam Council car parks.

A list of council owned car parks can be found at www.wakefield.gov.uk/carparks