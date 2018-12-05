New food outlet to open at The Ridings this week

A new food and drink outlet will open at The Ridings Shopping Centre this week.

Keg & Kitchen, a pub-style food and drink outlet, will open on Friday, December 7.

The Keg & Kitchen is licensed to sell alcohol

The outlet will be run by Hawthorn Leisure, which owns and operated 298 pubs across the UK, and will offer a range of hot and cold food, including breakfast.

Chips, burgers, salads, toasties and traditional favourites such as fish and chips will also be on offer.

The Ridings Centre Director Lee Appleton said: “We’re delighted to see Keg & Kitchen bring our upper mall food court back to life with a quality, pub-style all day food and drink offering.

"With an extensive menu offering everything from steak to salads, there really is something for everyone and we know it’s going to be really popular.”

The outlet will open in the upper mall food court, opposite TK Maxx. The Garden Kitchen, which previously occupied the food court, closed earlier this year.