'Motivated by revenge': Thug attacked his partner, trashed her flat, torched cars and smashed up police vehicle

Aaron Burton from Pontefract was locked up for 27 months over a series of offences committed between April and June this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Burton was jealous and controlling towards his partner and the offending towards her began on April 27 when he caused damage to her flat by damaging a door.

On May 29 Burton made 81 calls to the victim's phone while she was away from her flat.

Aaron Burton.

When she answered the phone she heard banging and the sound of property being smashed.

She returned home to find Burton had smashed her 50-inch television, a microwave and a glass unit.

Later that day Burton confronted her at the property.

Andrew Stranex, prosecuting, said the victim has children from a previous relationship and Burton became jealous when he found photographs of her former partner in the property.

The defendant grabbed her by the throat and began screaming at her.

The victim went to stay with a friend in the Hemsworth area as she was afraid of the defendant.

Burton turned up at the house on May 31 and caused damage to the door of the property.

He then set fire to a car parked outside.

The blaze spread to another vehicle parked nearby.

Firefighters had to be called and both vehicles were destroyed.

Burton returned to the house later that day and threatened to torch the property.

He shouted: "Watch out, I'm going to burn your house down."

West Yorkshire Police became so concerned about Burton's behaviour that they placed a police car outside the house in a bid to deter Burton from returning.

Burton returned to the area on June 1 and used a brick and a hammer to smash the windows of the police car.

Burton, 20, of Horsefair Flats, Pontefract, pleaded guilty to arson, common assault, three counts of criminal damage and threatening to destroy property.

Burton also pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

The drug offence dates back to July 2017 when he was a youth.

Richard Canning, mitigating, said Burton pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and accepted he must face a prison sentence.

Mr Canning said Burton did not use accelerants to commit the arson offence.

Burton was jailed for 27 months.