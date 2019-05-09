Mulberry bush removed from Wakefield prison

A 19th century mulberry bush thought to have inspired a nursery rhyme has been removed from HMP Wakefield.

The mulberry bush died in 2017, a year after it was nominated for a Woodland Trust tree of the year award.

The tree is now set to be replaced using a cutting taken from the original plant 30 years ago.

It it believed to have inspired the nursery rhyme Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush.

Women prisoners used to dance around the tree with their children, and invented the rhyme to keep the children amused.