Multiple fire crews called to Wakefield building blaze
Fire crews were called in the early hours of this morning to reports of a building blaze in Wakefield
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 10:14 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 10:16 am
The call came at 3.26am to the disused building on Leeds Road.
Appliances attended from Wakefield, Rothwell, Ossett, Normanton, two from Hunslet and an aerial and support pump from Leeds.
They found about 80 per cent of the 20m x 30m building engulfed in flames.
Nobody was injured in the fire.