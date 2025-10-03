The National Coal Mining Museum for England’s (NCMME) mine director, Gordon Dunn, has resigned.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NCMME said the resignation of its mine director – who was appointed five months ago – was due to “personal reasons”, and that Mr Dunn would continue to be involved with the museum.

The NCMME said: “Due to personal reasons, Gordon Dunn, our Mine Director, will be stepping back from his position and transitioning into a more flexible role within the Museum structure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While Gordon will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations, he will continue to contribute to the future direction of the National Coal Mining Museum for England in a consultative role.

The National Coal Mining Museum for England's mine director, Gordon Dunn, has resigned.

“We are deeply grateful for Gordon’s expertise, leadership, and knowledge during his time at the Museum and wish him well.”

Mr Dunn said: “I would like to sincerely thank the team at the National Coal Mining Museum for England for the warm welcome and support throughout my time here.

“It’s been a privilege to be part of such a special place, one that plays a vital role in preserving and sharing the story of coal and the communities shaped by it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although I’m stepping back from my role as Mine Director, I’m pleased to continue contributing in an advisory capacity and remain committed to the museum’s future.

“I wish the team every success and look forward to seeing the museum thrive.”

More than 40 workers at the museum are currently on strike because of a pay dispute.

This was due to end on October 12, but has been extended to November 9, with Wakefield Council voting last month to withhold funding until the dispute is resolved.