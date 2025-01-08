Appeal launched for sightings of missing Castleford teenager who was last seen on Boxing Day

Chris Price was was last seen in Castleford on the afternoon of Boxing Day, December 26.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any information about the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy who has been reported missing from home in Castleford.

He has been reported missing this week.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes, brown hair and facial hair.

If anyone has seen Chris or has any information about his movements or whereabouts then they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1309 of January 6.