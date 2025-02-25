Fatal crash in Ackworth: 83-year-old man dies in hospital following serious road collision in Ackworth

Police were called to the junction of Doncaster Road and King Royd Lane on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Ackworth.

Police were called to Doncaster Road on Saturday (February 22) afternoon following reports of a ‘serious’ road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It happened at about 3.30pm on Saturday at the junction of Doncaster Road and King Royd Lane.

“A grey Suzuki Alto was travelling along Doncaster Road towards Nostell Priory, when it struck the rear of a blue Vauxhall Mokka which was waiting to turn right at the junction.

“The driver of the Alto, an 83-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“He sadly passed away in hospital earlier today (Tuesday).”

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating this incident and is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The reference is 13250103404.

Anyone with dash cam footage that may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch with the team.