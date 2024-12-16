Fire breaks out in car park of popular B&M store in Featherstone
Firefighters attended the scene, at the popular Pontefract shopping hotspot, this afternoon.
Christmas shoppers had to be evacuated from B&M, in Quora Retail Park, when a fire broke out in the car park this afteroon (December 16).
The fire engulfed three vehicles parked outside the store, whilst also causing damage to the building.
The fire service is currently investigating the cause.
