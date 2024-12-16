Fire breaks out in car park of popular B&M store in Featherstone

By Kara McKune
Published 16th Dec 2024, 17:17 BST
A fire broke out at the popular retail park this afternoon.
A fire broke out at the popular retail park this afternoon.
Firefighters attended the scene, at the popular Pontefract shopping hotspot, this afternoon.

Christmas shoppers had to be evacuated from B&M, in Quora Retail Park, when a fire broke out in the car park this afteroon (December 16).

The fire engulfed three vehicles parked outside the store, whilst also causing damage to the building.

The fire service is currently investigating the cause.

