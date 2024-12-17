Pictures show huge blaze outside popular B&M store in Featherstone

The fire had spread to three cars in the area.

Two fire crews attended a serious blaze outside a popular B&M store in Featherstone yesterday.

Christmas shoppers had to be evacuated from the B&M, in Quora Retail Park, yesterday afternoon (December 16).

A spokesperson from the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue department said: “We were called at 14.35 yesterday to a retail park on Wakefield Road to reports of a car on fire.

“Two crews attended, from Wakefield and Normanton.

“The fire had spread to three cars in the vicinity and firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reels to extinguish it.”

The fire service continues to investigate the cause.