Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing teenager who has links to Knottingley

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Luke Prentice, who has been reported missing.

Luke, 16, did not return home as expected on February 28 and he was subsequently reported missing.

Officers have been making enquiries to locate him as there are concerns for his welfare.

Luke is known to have links to the Greater Manchester area, and the Knottingley area of Wakefield.

He is described as a white male, who is around 5ft 6ins tall, with brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trainers and black trousers.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who has any information that could assist in locating him is asked to contact police in Wakefield via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log reference 645 of March 2.