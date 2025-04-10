Police cordon in place at popular Wakefield gym following overnight fire
A Wakefield gym has been forced to close following a fire that took place overnight.
Police were called by the fire service to The Gym Group, on Dewsbury Road, at about 4am this morning (Thursday) to a report of an ongoing fire
It was reported a car parked next to the gym was on fire, and the fire had caused damage to the side of the building.
Officers are on scene and enquiries to establish the circumstances of what took place are ongoing.
The gym will remain closed today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.