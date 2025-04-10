Police cordon in place at popular Wakefield gym following overnight fire

The Gym Group, on Dewsbury Road, will remain closed for the rest of the day.

A Wakefield gym has been forced to close following a fire that took place overnight.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called by the fire service to The Gym Group, on Dewsbury Road, at about 4am this morning (Thursday) to a report of an ongoing fire

It was reported a car parked next to the gym was on fire, and the fire had caused damage to the side of the building.

Officers are on scene and enquiries to establish the circumstances of what took place are ongoing.

The gym will remain closed today.