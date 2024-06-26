Police share welfare concerns over missing teenager who has Wakefield links and was last seen in Dewsbury
Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting sightings of a missing Leeds teenager who was last seen in Dewsbury.
There are concerns for the welfare of Marley Woolery, 17, who was reported missing from home on June 22.
He was last sighted in Dewsbury town centre on June 23.
He also has links to the Wakefield area and may have travelled there.
He is described as a black male, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has seen Marley or has any information about his movements or whereabouts, they are asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 2092 of June 22.
