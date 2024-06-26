Police share welfare concerns over missing teenager who has Wakefield links and was last seen in Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for the public’s help in reporting sightings of a missing Leeds teenager who was last seen in Dewsbury.

There are concerns for the welfare of Marley Woolery, 17, who was reported missing from home on June 22.

He was last sighted in Dewsbury town centre on June 23.

He also has links to the Wakefield area and may have travelled there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marley Woolery, 17, waslast seen in Dewsbury town centre.

He is described as a black male, 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.