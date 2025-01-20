Van driver dies following fatal road traffic collision with HGV in South Kirkby

Officers were called to Hemsworth Road on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in South Kirkby.

Officers were called at around 10pm on Saturday (January 18) to reports that a Peugeot Bipper panel van and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) had been in collision in Hemsworth Road.

The van had been travelling along Hemsworth Road towards South Kirby and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the collision.

The van driver, a man in his thirties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team (MCET) would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage that may assist the investigation.

The team can be contacted via 101, or by using the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting reference 13250032178.

