Wakefield Street Kitchen donates 1,000 chocolate hampers to Pinderfields Hospital for Yorkshire Day

Wakefield Street Kitchen volunteers have donated 1,000 luxury chocolate hampers to Pinderfields Hospital to say thank you to all healthcare workers.
By Shawna Healey
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Anna Natasha Howard, the founder and trustee of Wakefield Street Kitchen (WSK), and other volunteers, handed over the chocolate goodies on Yorkshire Day, August 1.

The charity were gifted the Lindt hampers by Amazon’s fulfillment centre in Stanley, which has supported WSK since it opened last year.

Anna said: “We donated 1,000 boxes to Pinderfields, with the help of Nilesh Patel and Jordan Madelay from Amazon DSA6, as well as Mark Knapper, a volunteer from Warburtons, as well as Bell Hall from Pizza Yard.

Wakefield Street Kitchen has donated 1,000 chocolate hampers to Pinderfield Hospital staff. Image: Liam Stephenson.Wakefield Street Kitchen has donated 1,000 chocolate hampers to Pinderfield Hospital staff. Image: Liam Stephenson.
Wakefield Street Kitchen has donated 1,000 chocolate hampers to Pinderfield Hospital staff. Image: Liam Stephenson.
“It was crazy busy but all the nurses and staff were really appreciative of the gift it's amazing that Amazon gave us such a generous donation that has enabled us to gift to our NHS heroes.

"We currently have a good few hundred boxes left, which are being gifted to volunteers in Wakefield to thank our unsung heroes who give up their much-needed time to help charities run.”

Founded in 2019, WSK is dedicated to providing food and support for people in need in the district. WSK operates in four ways; as a weekly soup kitchen, a food bank, a meals-on-wheels service and as a distributor of food and other goods to local charities.

If you would like to donate your time or any food bank items, or find out about how to access help from WSK, visit the charity’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wakefieldstreetkitchen

