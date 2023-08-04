Restoration work completed on one of the oldest surviving timber buildings in Wakefield

As part of £3.8m investment programme both 6-8 Silver Street, and 84 Westgate, have been successfully restored through the High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme by Wakefield Council and Historic England.

A further 15 properties are part of the scheme, that has also seen improvements made to four of the historic yards leading off Westgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “It is great to see that work has been completed on these stunning buildings, which are so important to our city centre’s heritage, and which are protected for future generations to enjoy.”

Restoration work has been completed on one of the oldest surviving timber buildings in Wakefield.

The funding has made grants available to owners and tenants of historic buildings in the conservation areas, to carry out conservation-led repairs. The works have targeted buildings that will revitalise the area and breathe new life into these important historic assets.

During the work at 6-8 Silver Street, cement render was removed, and the original timber frame was revealed, along with carved posts usually associated with a high-status house.

Scientists have been analysing the timber and building experts from Historic England believe it dates back to the 1590s, during Queen Elizabeth I’s reign.

Councillor Michael Graham, cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, at 6-8 Silver Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard J. Butterfield, team leader (partnerships) for the North East and Yorkshire at Historic England, said: “We are delighted that the Heritage Action Zone in Wakefield has enabled the historic timber structure of 6-8 Silver Street to be revealed and carefully restored.

"It provides a tangible link with Westgate’s history extending back over 400 years, and a rare insight into former times. We are grateful to the support of a range of specialist advisors who have informed the refurbishment plans, as well as the building owners and Wakefield Council.”

The discovery adds to knowledge about the development of early timber framed buildings within the city and regionally and could lead to the building being relisted by Historic England.

Work at 84 Westgate which currently houses Nocturno night club has seen the removal of old paint from the front of the building, to reveal its original tiled frontage.