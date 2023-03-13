Builders are putting the finishing touches to the Whitaker Grange complex at New Street, Ossett.

Whitaker Grange comprises of 31 one and 30 two bedroom luxury apartments for the over 70s and is owned and managed by developer McCarthy Stone, with show properties now available to view.

Louise Flynn, Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “Whitaker Grange is well on the way towards completion and local retirees seeking to downsize while retaining their independence can now see for themselves the quality and living spaces available with a visit to our show suite.

Show suite apartments are now available for viewings at new retirement development, Whitaker Grange, in Ossett.

“Interest in the development has already been overwhelming with over 40% of apartments already reserved, so we’d invite anyone seeking something different from their retirement to get in touch and discover how they can achieve this through choosing a home with McCarthy Stone.”

Each apartment within the site boasts a fully fitted kitchen, a shower room, and a living space.

As well as exploring the show suite, visitors will be able to learn more about the development and check the on-site facilities including: a hobbies suite and library area, a bistro, landscaped gardens and a communal lounge.

There is also a hotel-style guest suite allowing family and friends to enjoy an overnight stay.

Prices start from £174,500 for a one-bedroom property and from £256,500 for a two-bedroom home.

More information is available on McCarthy Stone’s website.

