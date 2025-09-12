A new performing arts academy which is launching in Featherstone will hold a free open day on Saturday (September 13).

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) – which formed in 2007 and now has more than 150 academies across the country – will hold the open day before launching its latest academy in Featherstone.

The open day will take place at St Wilfrid's Catholic High School And Sixth Form College between 2pm and 5pm, and welcomes children aged six to 18.

Following the open day, the academy will continue to offer weekly afternoon sessions in musical theatre, film and television, and comedy and drama.

The new academy will be led by Lyndsay Mundin, who has been a principal with PQA for seven years.

She said: “I’m so excited to be expanding PQA Pontefract.

“I feel like young people, more than ever, need opportunities to explore, be creative and to feel confident in themselves.

“Our academy is a place where children grow, challenge themselves, and thrive. We can’t wait to welcome new families to come and see what we’re all about.”

“Watching young people grow in confidence, skill and creativity is the most rewarding part of what we do. PQA is about so much more than performing arts, and expanding our classes in Pontefract means we can offer that opportunity to even more families,” she added.

A place on the open day can be booked at: www.pqacademy.com/academies/pontefract/

The venue can be found at Cutsyke Rd, Featherstone, Pontefract, WF7 6BD.