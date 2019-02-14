New warehouse could be built at proposed Wakefield Trinity stadium site

Another warehouse could be built at land where Wakefield Trinity fans hope a new stadium will be located.

Wakefield Council's planning and highways committee will decide next week whether to approve plans for 6,000m2 warehouse at land at Newmarket Lane in Stanley.

Supporters of the Super League club have suffered years of frustration over delays for a new community stadium at the site - which was approved in 2012 - and 482 objections have been made to the new warehouse proposal.

They argued that the new planing application was submitted to the council so the developer could avoid a clause in an earlier application that would force the construction of the stadium.

A report that will be considered by the committee summarised the objections.

In the report objectors claimed: "The applicant is now cynically building out the site under separate full planning applications to avoid triggering the planning obligation requiring the community stadium to be built.

"The land was only released from Green Belt because of the promise to build a Community Stadium

"This situation is unacceptable and no further applications should be approved unless a new Planning Obligation/ S106 agreement is signed which ties the development at Newmarket Lane back into the delivery of the stadium."

But developer Yorkcourt argued in the new application it was not necessary to build the stadium in planning law.

The report said: "The main cause of objection to the proposal is the lack of provision within the development scheme for the delivery of the Community Stadium which was included in the outline planning permission.

"In recognition of the concerns of objectors the applicant was asked to provide for a community stadium contribution which would be proportionate to the amount of floor space to be provided as part of this development.

"In response the applicant declined this request and indicated their belief that such a contribution would not be lawful, as it would not be necessary in planning terms and would therefore be contrary to the relevant guidance and legislation."

Planning officers said the new application for a warehouse could not be turned down solely because of delays with the stadium and the application was recommended for approval, subject to conditions.

It said: "Although the context of the application is acknowledged, in terms of the outline planning permission and the requirement to deliver a Community Stadium as part of that outline planning permission, it is not considered that a failure to make any provision for the delivery of the Community Stadium as part of this standalone application provides a legitimate basis to refuse planning permission, in light of the relevant legislation and guidance related to Planning Obligations.

The warehouse could employ 85 staff on each shift with a total of 130 employees, though this was not guaranteed in the application.

The report notes that residents may have to endure disruption as a result of the new warehouse being built.

It said: "The proposed development has the potential to adversely impact on the amenity of residents living within the surrounding area, including through noise impacts associated with the construction of the development, the movement of vehicles and operational noise associated with the loading, unloading and handling of goods."