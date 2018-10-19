Nostell bosses hit out at HS2 plans that will pass by ‘jewel in the district’s crown’

The National Trust has hit out at HS2 over plans for its route to pass within 400m of parkland at one of the jewels in the district’s crown.

Noise, road access and adverse environmental effects on the water at Grade I-listed Nostell are some of the issues raised by the conservation body as it was revealed that the route could impact the site.

National Trust are concerned HS2 will have a negative impact on Nostell, after it was revealed the route will go within 400m of the site.

Jenny Layfield, general manager at Nostell, said: “We were pleased with the announcement earlier this year that the eastern leg rolling stock depot will be relocated away from this area.

“We welcome HS2’s plans for landscaping, woodland and wetland habitat creation around Nostell but we feel that much more can be done to alleviate the impact of the railway on Nostell and its surrounding communities and create attractive, accessible green space.

“The National Trust has been working with landscape architects to develop a package of mitigation proposals which address all the direct impacts of HS2, such as noise and visual, and create opportunities for improved public access to green space.

“We have shared this work with HS2 and hope to see it reflected in future plans.”

National Trust historic environment director Ingrid Samuel said: “We recognise that designing the railway is a long process but I urge HS2 Ltd to really listen to those affected and take the required steps to ensure that this consultation is meaningful so that relevant amendments are made to the plans.”

An HS2 Ltd spokeswoman said: “The Working Draft Environmental Statement we published on October 11, 2018 sets out our commitment to minimising the impacts of the railway during construction and operation. HS2 Ltd has demonstrated its commitment to designing the scheme to be sympathetic to local context, environment and social setting.

“As work evolves we will seek to reduce harm to the historic environment and deliver a programme of heritage mitigation.

“We continue to work closely with the National Trust and actively encourage them to respond to our public consultation. Feedback from the public consultations will play an important role in helping to shape the final designs for the railway.”