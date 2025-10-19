Column: Dr's Casebook" Dr Keith Souter: A Halloween experiment to try when you carve your pumpkin

Halloween is approaching and pumpkins are much in evidence. I like this season and over the past few years I have written about various experiments I have done with pumpkins. Here is a kitchen chemistry experiment you may like to try out when you carve your pumpkin this year to show that that orange flesh has a fair amount of iron in it.

It is interesting that only a third of people who buy pumpkins to carve will use any of the pumpkin flesh to eat. Indeed, after Halloween the UK will bin over eight million pumpkins, which it has been estimated would be enough to make pumpkin pie or soup to feed the whole nation. That is a terrific waste of food, because pumpkins are quite good for you.

Anyway, to the experiment. I will give you the bare bones, which you may find interesting enough to start your own chemical analysis of food. You need a few jars, depending on how many foods you plan to study, a food blender or failing that a good fork to mash the food up, some coffee filters and a pot of strong tea.

To start, brew a pot of strong tea (using 5 or 6 tea bags, more than you would normally use for drinking) and allow it to cool. It needs to be as strong as possible.

Next, carve your pumpkin and retain a few tablespoons of the flesh. Pop it in the blender or macerate it with a fork. Add just enough water in order to make a puree. Once it is fluid enough, filter it through the coffee filter into a jar. And if you do this with other foods you want to test you can compare their iron contents.

What happens is that the tannins in the tea will chelate the iron in the food and it gets thrown down as a precipitate. Chelation is the name for a process by which certain ions and molecules bind metal ions. Iron is easily chelated by the tea tannins and this black precipitate is iron tannate.

There is a serious point to this experiment. If you tend to be anaemic or if you are on iron tablets from the doctor, don’t have tea within half an hour of meals or of the tablets. This is especially the case with plant-based iron, so vegetarians and vegans should take note. Have it after a gap of half an hour and there is no problem.

Another things you can do to get the benefit of the iron is to add lemon to your tea, as the vitamin C will help to absorb the iron.

Happy Halloween.